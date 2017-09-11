3 Louisiana breweries joining forces this weekend to help Hurricane Harvey victims

ARNAUDVILLE, LA (KLFY) – Three Louisiana breweries are working together this weekend to raise money to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Bayou Teche Brewing in Arnaudville, Abita Brewing Company of Abita Springs and Royal Brewery New Orleans say from Friday, September 15th through Sunday the 17th they will donate two dollars from every pint of beer sold at their brewery taprooms.

Karlos Knott with Bayou Teche Brewing says they will release two limited edition beers to maximize the fundraising and are sampling two kegs of their soon to be released cherry sour, Tart Side of the Teche.

The Bayou Teche Brewing taproom is open Friday from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. with a Jenga tournament, Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. with live music from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. with Ethan Airhart et Deux Pour La Route, music trivia at 6:30, and live DJ till closing.

Knott says the taproom will also be open Sunday from Noon – 5:00 p.m. with a Cajun music jam led by Ryan Simon from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and a bourré tournament kicking off at 2:00 p.m.

Most of the thirty Louisiana breweries have collected money and items for various charities involved with Hurricane Harvey relief, some set up as staging areas for the Cajun Navy, or are brewing special batches of fundraising ales.

Knott says as they continue these efforts, they are in addition planning for Florida and Irma relief.