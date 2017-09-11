9/11 ceremony held in Downtown Lafayette remembering the tragedy of 16 years ago

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Here in the hub city, the Patriot Guard Riders honored those who lost their lives 16 years ago as well as the men and women who lost their lives trying to save others during this tragic attack of September 11, 2001.

They held a commemorative ceremony at Parc Sans Souci.

Chris Goodland with Patriot Guard Riders said: “We’ve got innocent Americans that were killed in these cowardly attacks on that day.”

9/11 remains the single deadliest incident for firefighters and law enforcement officers in the history of the United States.

“That’s why we’re here. We all got one goal in mind and that’s respect for our fallen,” said Robert LeBon also with the Patriot Guard Riders.

Among the thousands who lost their lives were innocent civilians going about their everyday routine. LeBon said he was sitting in his living room watching television when it happened.

“You can see the TV station. Their windows and stuff are vibrating and they’re panicking cause they don’t know what’s going on. They thought it was an earthquake,” LeBon recalled.

LeBon added: “That’s just something I’ll never forget. It’s kind of odd to say that with me fighting colon cancer, but that’s, It’s embedded in my mind.”

“It was very heart-wrenching to watch that on the news and to know that this is my country and these are my people. And that still haunts me today. That somebody let their guard down and this happened in our country,” said Goodland

The Patriot Guard riders were joined by Lafayette firefighters. They led a procession from Cajun Field to Parc Sans Souci. The ceremony paid tribute to the lives lost that day.

“Officers say that this very memorial in Downtown Lafayette is just a small reminder to Acadiana of this very tragic day in our country.