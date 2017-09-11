All clear given after possible gas leak investigated at Charles Burke Elementary

LAFAYETTE, LA (The Daily Advertiser) –

UPDATE 1:40 p.m.

The fire department has cleared all students and teachers to return to class. The school’s dismissal time will not be affected. All buses will run at the usual time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Authorities are on the scene of a possible gas leak at Charles Burke Elementary.

Administrators reported the possible smell of gas in the school’s hallways around 12:20 p.m. Monday, according to the Lafayette Parish School System.

All students and faculty were evacuated from the building as a precaution.

As of around 1 p.m. Monday, local firefighters and first responders were checking the campus for a possible leak.

LPSS officials said lunch service was not interrupted, and all students had the opportunity to eat.

The school’s staff is monitoring the situation as it relates to dismissal and afternoon bus transportation.

Stay tuned for any further updates.