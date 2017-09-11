EXCLUSIVE: Workers in Houston not receiving checks

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Over 100 workers who worked in Houston are waiting on checks.

They have not been paid by a private non-profit organization named IZA.

The non-profit gets its money from the government.

Workers who visited the KLFY station expressed their displeasure.

“Paper says every week we are supposed to get paid,” says worker Brent Griffin.

According to these workers, that was not the case.

“We (were) told that the woman got a $7,000 check for our room and board which we had seen nothing of it. We had to pay for our own rooms. Sometimes we didn’t have a room so we had to sleep outside in a car,” says Brent Griffin.

The woman Griffin is referencing is Chanci Shaw.

Workers say she organized the cleanup. Once they got there, they only had their own money to work with.

Investigators say Shaw has been involved fraudulent situations before.

In 2011, she was charged with 50 counts of Medicaid fraud and also failed to pay workers with a healthcare company.

Now the workers stand with no money and only lessons to be taken from it.

“The money was supposed to make there was supposed to bring me to college, says Brent Griffin.

“Everything that seems good is not always good,” says Brian Griffin.

KLFY reached out to Shaw who passed us along the contact of the owner of IZA who did not respond.