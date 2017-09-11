Lafayette Police seeking armed robbery suspect

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Monday afternoon.

At approximately 4:50 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at a financial institution in the 900 block of E. Willow Street.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff says a male suspect entered the business with a firearm and demanded money before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Lafayette Police.