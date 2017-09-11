Patriot Guard Riders holds 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Today marks the 16th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York, the pentagon and surrounding areas. The attacks and the reaction to them have shaped United States Policy into what we know it as today.

Each year following this tragic day, remembrance is brought nationwide, honoring those who lost their lives. This morning in Downtown Lafayette, there will be a 9/11 Commemorative Ceremony at Parc Sans Souci. The ceremony is intended to honor those such as the police officers, firemen, the American Airline Flight 11 that hit the north tower, the United Airlines 175 that hit the south tower and more. This morning’s events will follow the timeline of primary events of that day 16 years ago. The ceremony kicks off at 7:40 with the pledge of allegiance.