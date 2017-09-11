Proposed safety tax in New Iberia could cut spending for Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Department

Related Coverage New Iberia Mayor holds town hall meeting to inform residents about proposed safety tax

NEW IBERIA, LA (KLFY) – Since 2004 the city of New Iberia has contracted the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office to patrol the city.

With crime rates rising and budgets getting tight, the city will soon vote on a tax increase to gain their own police department.

“The mayor has a very firm plan of how he wants to put his police department back together,” says Iberia Parish Sheriff Department Public Information Officer, Major Wendell Raborn.

At a town hall meeting last Friday, Mayor Freddie DeCourt went into detail about how the half cent tax would fund a new and improved police department.

“This had consumed the last year and a half of my life basically. We put out two or three different options, but this is the option that stuck,” says DeCourt.

This half cent sales tax would bring $206 million to the police department.

Raborn says, “If the tax passes if that’s what the citizens want, we are going to support it 100%.”

If the proposed tax passes, the Sheriff’s Department would lose $6.3 million a year in funding from the city.

“I’m sure we would have to reduce our staffing to compensate for that, but in no way would we reduce our services. We have to maintain a fully functioning department, we would have to find a way to reduce staffing to come within our financial means,” says Raborn.

For those who are worried about losing their jobs, the Mayor says there would be opportunities within the new police department.

“This will be handled the right way, so that we are not leaving anybody behind and that it will be a smooth transition,” says DeCourt.