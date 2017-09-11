Saints lose to Vikings in Monday Night season opener

MINNEAPOLIS, Mn. (KLFY) -The New Orleans Saints began their 2017 season in Minnesota and took on the Vikings, the former team of current Saints running back Adrian Peterson.

The first quarter both traded field goals; Will Lutz connected from 43 yards away for the Saints and the Vikings responded with a 24-yard field goal from Kai Forbath.

Lutz added a 21-yard kick to give New Orleans the lead in the second quarter, but Minnesota responded with 2 Sam Bradford to Stephon Diggs Touchdowns.

One TD was from 18 yards and the other was from 2; the Forbath extra point was no good and the score was 16-6 at the half.

In the third, both teams put in a field goal; Forbath connected from 32 yards and Lutz was good from 24. After three-quarters, it was 19-9 Vikings

Right tackle Zach Strief left the game for the Saints with an apparent knee injury and did not return.

The fourth quarter saw Bradford complete on another touchdown pass; this one was a 15-yard pass to Kyle Rudolph. The point after stretched the lead to 26-9 Minnesota.

Lutz hits his 4th field goal from 20 yards out to trim the lead to 14.

Forbath extended the lead with a 45-yard field goal with 4 minutes to go in the 4th quarter.

Brees throws his first Touchdown pass with less than two minutes to go in the game to Coby Fleener to bring the lead to 10.

The Saints tried an onside kick but could not recover the kick.

Bradford was 27-32 for 346 yards and 3 Touchdowns

Adrian Peterson rushed 6 times for 18 yards against his former team while Dalvin Cook rushed 22 times for 120 yards, the most rushing yards for a Viking rookie; a mark set by Peterson.

The Saints will host the defending champion New England Patriots (0-1) at the Superdome on Sunday.