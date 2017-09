OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Evangeline United Way and Raising Cane’s partnered up to generate donations for Harvey victims.

Raising Cane’s managing director Kyle McFarlain says that after Louisiana received help during natural disasters like Katrina, it’s vital to reach out and help out when possible

The donations ranging from water to cleaning supplies were loaded onto a trailer and will be delivered to Orange, Texas.