Stolen truck chase: crashes into bus, 3 other vehicles

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Louisiana police say a chase ended after a stolen pickup truck crashed into four vehicles, including a school bus.

Shreveport police say there were not any students on the bus, and nobody was hurt in any of the crashes.

They tell KSLA-TV that the truck’s 20-year-old driver ran from the final crash and was caught. His name hasn’t been released.

Police say the truck was driving without lights and pulling a camper trailer with its expansions extended when an officer tried to pull it over about 6:30 a.m. Monday. Police say the driver began weaving.

He hit the bus and car before running a red light and being hit by two vehicles. The driver then tried to run away.

Police say the trailer didn’t belong to the stolen truck’s owner.