UPDATE: Kaplan Police Chief Boyd Adams arrested on felony theft, malfeasance charges

ABBEVILLE, LA (KLFY) – State Police have released more information on the arrest of Kaplan Police Chief Boyd Adams.

According to Master Trooper Brooks David, earlier today, the State Police Bureau of Investigation/Lafayette Field Office took Adams into custody for charges related to theft and malfeasance in office.

State Police were contact and requested to investigate a complaint of an alleged theft of funds taken by Chief Adams.

During the investigation, Detectives found that Adams was unable to provide receipts or records documenting his use of over $19,000 of Kaplan Police Department funds.

Trooper David says investigators were also able to determine that Adams used nearly $7,000 of the amount for personal purposes.

A warrant for his arrest was issued in this month and he was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail Monday on a Theft over $5,000 and Malfeasance in Office charge.