Ville Platte Police searching for shooting suspect

VILLE PLATTE, LA (KLFY) – A Ville Platte man is in custody after officers investigated a report of shots fired early this morning.

Officers responded to the scene in the 100 block of East Oak and, upon arrival, found a white male walking out of the residence with blood all over his clothing and a single gunshot wound underneath his left arm.

Witnesses told police that the victim was in an altercation with four black males where he was truck repeatedly including being struck physically with a pistol.

Chief Neal Lartigue says at some point during the altercation the victim was shot with a pistol.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

After further investigation, officers issued an arrest warrant for Lawrence Fontenot, 24, of Ville Platte.

Anyone with information on Fontenot’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ville Platte Police at 363-1313.

Your call will remain anonymous.