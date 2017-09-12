1st Acadiana High player to make the NFL honored at high school Alma Mater

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Former Acadiana High Wrecking Ram and former NFL linebacker Jacob Cutrera spent his career in the league with two teams, Jacksonville and Tampa Bay.

He retired from the NFL back in 2013, but last Friday, his high school honored him.

The Rams recognized the achievements of one of the best players to ever put on the green and gold and the first Acadiana High school player to make an NFL roster.

“I’m very fortunate… we had a tremendous amount of talent back then and now, as you know. I might be the first but, I won’t be the last,” Cutera said.

Cutrera helped the Rams to the school’s 1st state championship.

Then, he went to LSU and the Tigers win a national title.

“I’ve had a good run… blessed to be in the shoes I’m in… it was a lot of hard work, but I also had a lot of people who helped me out and they allowed me to do things that most people don’t do,” Cutera said.