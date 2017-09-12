24 year old pregnant woman found dead at a home in Arnaudville

Arnaudville, LA (KLFY) Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office say a 24 year old pregnant woman was found dead Tuesday at a residence in the 1100 block of Courtableau Hwy., in Arnaudvile.

She has been identified as Ashley Nicole Meche, who was also eight months pregnant, Major Ginny Higgins said.

Her body was discovered around 5:30 p.m. and her cause of death has been ruled a homicide, Higgins said.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following two persons of interest who are wanted for questioning in connection with this homicide:

29 year old Mark Trimble, and 32 year old Toni Trimble, both of Catahoula.

According to Higgins, they were last seen leaving the residence at 4:30 p.m.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of these two individuals is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.