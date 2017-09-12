Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking fugitive wanted on Forgery charge

RAYNE, LA (KLFY) – Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive.
Detectives are working to find Reid Thibodeaux, 39, of Rayne.
Thibodeaux is wanted for Forgery.
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s spokesperson Rachael Trahan says Thibodeaux is described as a white male, 5’6″ in height, weighing 175 lbs. with black hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 789-TIPS.
All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.