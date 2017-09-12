Cypress Lake Plaza coming to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – When the last recession hit the country in 2007, Lafayette sustained.

The Hub City even bounced back from two major oil busts…the big one in the mid-1980’s and the one in 2016 when it seemed a never-ending free fall of oil prices put thousands of oil workers out of work.

Still, Lafayette held its own, and it even survived the 2007 mortgage crisis.

In fact, economic development in Lafayette is constant. A sign of a strong economy.

One of the latest developments is happening with one of the major contributors to the local economy UL Lafayette.

On Tuesday, UL Lafayette announced via social media that a major construction project is underway on the campus.

The university also posted plans or blueprints of the project.

It’s called Cypress Lake Plaza.

Construction is underway at the corner of Hebrard and Boucher.

The project will change the face of a popular spot in the heart of the campus.

It will create new green space as well as a stage with the beautiful cypress lake as a backdrop and a mini amphitheater.

A future phase of the project will bring arbors, a pier that will extend into the lake, and an extension of the lake on the Hebrard side.

This latest project follows many recent upgrades including the recently renovated football and baseball stadiums, the quad, dorms and more.

Meanwhile, there’s no word yet on an expected completion date of cypress lake plaza, but of course, we will keep you updated with the latest developments.