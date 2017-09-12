Delta Downs cancels $1M Jackpot, blames Hurricane Harvey

VINTON, La. (AP) — Delta Downs is canceling the $1 million Jackpot race for 2-year-olds on Nov. 18 that offers qualifying points for next year’s Kentucky Derby.

The Louisiana track said Tuesday it’s canceling seven other stakes races during the first half of its meet that starts Oct. 18 because of the region-wide impact of Hurricane Harvey.

Delta Downs general manager Steve Kuypers says the track is disappointed to cancel races but it’s an appropriate decision given the tremendous damage caused by Harvey and the focus on recovery.

The 1 1/16-mile Jackpot is the track’s signature race. It offered Kentucky Derby qualifying points to the top four finishers.

The track will still run a pair of $150,000 races on Nov. 18. Also canceled is the $500,000 Delta Downs Princess for 2-year-old fillies, which offered qualifying points for the Kentucky Oaks on Derby eve. The one-mile race was set to have its purse increased by $100,000 this year.