Former Delcambre town clerk heads to trial; accused of stealing thousands from city

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The trial for a former town clerk in Delcambre began Tuesday.

Following a months-long investigation, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Lela Gayle Stelly, who refused to comment on the investigation.

Stelly was Town Clerk of Delcambre from 2011-2012. She’s accused of stealing thousands of dollars after a 2014 audit revealed the discrepancies. She’s now facing a felony theft charge.

Investigators say she is accused of stealing at least $35,000 over a two year period.

Major Daryl Leblanc with the Sheriff’s office said, “We’ve since learned there are additioning funds missing and we’re going to continue to look into it.”

There were no cameras allowed in the courtroom, but the jury selection process took at least 2 hours, finally narrowing the selection down from 12 to 7 after a long recess.

In the opening statement from the state’s attorneys and the defendant’s attorney, the state said there is enough evidence to show Stelly had taken the money. The defense attorney states that they realize the money was taken, but questions who took it.

