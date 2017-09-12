North Landing Boat Launch closed for I-10 project

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – DOTD contractors are widening all of the bridges on Interstate 10 between Interstate 49 and the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. It’s part of the $280 million I-10 widening project.

Crews have to work underneath the bridges to widen them. Bayou Vermilion District CEO David Cheramie, Ph.D., said the work required them to close the North Landing Boat Launch on June 5.

“Our boat launch just happens to be right underneath the bridge that crosses the Vermilion here in Lafayette Parish so we had to shut that down,” Cheramie said.

DOTD Public Information Officer Deidra Druilhet said, “We’re working really closely with the contractors to make sure that they’re able to get in there and do the necessary work that needs to be done so that we can open that back up as soon as possible.”

Cheramie said the boat launch has been around since the early 1990s and it gets a lot of use. He’s been told it will be another six months to a year before it reopens. Until then, boaters can use the Bayou Vermilion District boat launches at Beaver Park and Rotary Point.

This isn’t the first time the North Landing Boat Launch has been closed. High water forced the launch to close after the August 2016 flood.

The water remained high for a while and the boat launch was covered in mud. Cheramie said the boat launch re-opened earlier this year once all the mud was cleaned up.

“So it was really in use for like a couple of months before we had to shut it down again,” Cheramie said.

The Bayou Vermilion District’s boat launches are free to use so the district isn’t losing any money. Still, Cheramie hopes the contractors can get their work done as soon as possible.

“Not losing any money but people are losing the opportunity to enjoy the beauty and the great fishing and friendship and fellowship that you can have on the bayou,” Cheramie said.

The Bayou Vermilion District plans to open a fourth boat launch in the future. It will be located at Southside Park off E. Broussard Road.