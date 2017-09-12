Opening date set for Dat Dog’s Lafayette location

LAFAYETTE, LA. (The Daily Advertiser) – An opening date has finally been set for the Lafayette location of Dat Dog, which has been more than two years in the making.

Dat Dog will celebrate its grand opening Sept. 30 at 201 Jefferson St. in downtown Lafayette.

It’s possible that the hot dog restaurant will open its doors a few days before the grand opening, but an exact date isn’t available just yet.

“We don’t want to count our chickens before they hatch, you know,” says Bill DiPaola, president and COO of Dat Dog Enterprises.

The grand opening will kick off at 11 a.m. Sept. 30 and continue all day.

Dat Dog, founded in New Orleans in 2011, is known for fun variations of the American classic.

The menu includes protein options such as turducken, crawfish sausage, alligator sausage and tempura cod that can be paired with toppings such as hummus, wasabi, crawfish etouffee, Asian coleslaw and homemade tartar sauce.

The restaurant also offers a large selection of Louisiana craft beers.

Dat Dog regularly hosts events, such as trivia nights and art markets at its New Orleans locations.

The new Lafayette location is expected to be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.