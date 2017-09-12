SLEMCO heads to Florida to restore power

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Employees with SLEMCO Electric Company headed to Florida Monday to assist with power restoration.

Hurricane Irma recovery is approached head-on, as several organizations and groups pack up their things and head to the coast of Florida. SLEMCO gets a head-start as they left yesterday morning to travel deep into Florida’s peninsula.

After Irma’s storm track shifted westward, SLEMCO reassigned their crews and headed to Peace River electric in Wauchula, Florida. Twenty-five employees are assisting in power restoration in areas such as Tampa, which is expecting severe damage. SLEMCO is predicting millions of power outages and has prepared by bringing equipment such as overhead and underground linemen, tree trimmers, mechanics, specialized vehicles and more.