2 arrested in Scott domestic disturbance incident

SCOTT, LA. (KLFY) – Two people are in custody after an altercation with police Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene just before 4:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Perez Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers found Christopher Delahoussaye sitting outside of his residence.

Chief Chad Leger says during the incident Delahoussaye refused to comply with any of the officers and began to resist them.

When the officers detained him, Delahoussaye allegedly made various threats towards the officers and struck his head against the window of a police unit.

While he was being detained, his wife, Billy Jo Delahoussaye, became irate and argumentative with the officers.

Leger says that while trying to gain information for their investigation, Billy Jo allegedly struck an officer with her forearm.

Officers detained her for her actions and say she began resisting as well.

While detained in the back of a police unit, Billy Jo was able to free her hands from handcuffs and she began striking the window of the police unit.

Leger says when officers attempted to reapply her handcuffs, Billy Jo refused and began to fight with them before being handcuffed a second time.

She continued to strike the window of the police unit several times before additional restraints were used to restrain her.

Both were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Christopher Delahoussaye was charged with Resisting an Officer, Public Intimidation, and Self-Mutilation by a Prisoner.

Billy Jo Delahoussaye was charged with Resisting an Officer, Simple Escape, Self-Mutilation by a Prisoner, and Battery of a Police Officer.