3 dead, 2 critical in fatal crash on I-10 near Jennings

By Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Gary Washington/KLFY

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)- Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating a triple fatal crash that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a single vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 10 near Jennings around 5 p.m. crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck an oncoming truck.

According to Troop D Public Information Officer James Anderson, three people inside the vehicle died on impact, and a fourth person is in critical condition at a local hospital.

The driver of the truck was also critically injured and transported to a local hospital.

No names have been released and police say the investigation is still on-going.

I-10 near Jennings was shut down for 1 hour Wednesday afternoon and there were delays and back ups so a helicopter could land and airlift the victims to nearby hospitals.

