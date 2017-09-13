3 South Louisiana men arrested on Child Pornography charges

BATON ROUGE, LA (KLFY) – Three men from South Louisiana have been arrested on nearly 50 counts of Child Pornography.

“The public must never forget that every time one of these videos or images is viewed, a child is re-victimized,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry, who’s office made the arrests.

“That is why my office will never waver in doing all that we can to bring child predators to justice.” said Landry.

Paul Kleinpeter, 32, of New Iberia, Jessie Simoneaux, 25, of Denham Springs and Jacob Poche, 24, of Walker were taken in on various Child Porn charges.

Kleinpeter was charged with 40 counts of Possession of Sexual Abuse Images and/or Videos of Children (under the age of 13).

He was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail following a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation’s Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Simoneaux was charged with 15 counts of Possession of Sexual Abuse Images and/or Videos of Children (under the age of 13), while Poche was charged with one count of Possession of Sexual Abuse Images and/or Videos of Children and one count of Video Voyeurism.

Simoneaux and Poche were both booked into the Livingston Parish Jail following a joint investigation between the LBI, HSI, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Walker Police Department.

If anyone has additional information or concerns about the alleged offenders, please call the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation at 800-256-4506.

Callers do not have to give their names.