Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking suspects who stole patrol unit, items inside

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying individuals who were involved in the theft of one of their patrol vehicles and some of the equipment that was inside it.

Public Information Officer John Mowell says the vehicle was stolen on Friday, September 8th from the Greystone Apartment Complex on Reserve Drive.

After breaking into the vehicle, the thief was able to drive it to a vacant home near Pall Mall and Melody Drive before the suspect was able to override the locking mechanisms and steal two firearms.

Mowell says one of the firearms was a Glock 34 9mm pistol serial number BFGR344, and the other firearm was an American Defense Mod 2 5.56 caliber rifle serial number 1433.

The suspects also stole a ballistic vest.

LPSO is asking for assistance in identifying the owner/operator of the vehicle shown in the picture above.

Mowell says they are also asking people to come forward if they have seen any of the items stolen.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office of Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.