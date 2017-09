Lawn & Garden Fall Garden

TODAY ON YOUR LAWN AND GARDEN , JOHN IS GOING TO TEACH US THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A SUMMER GARDEN AND A FALL GARDEN?

YEAH ITS TIME TO START LOOKING INTO THAT. THINGS ARE GOING TO BE CHANGING, COOLING DOWN. SO RIGHT NOW WE HAVE A LOT OF SUMMER THINGS IN THE GARDEN BUT THEY ARE GOING TO BE FINISHING UP PRETTY SOON SO AFTER THAT ITSD TIME TO START PLANTING DIFFERENT THINGS, LIKE MUSTARD, TURNIPS, RADDISH, THINGS LIKE THAT, CABBAGE, BROCCOLI, CAULIFLOWER, AND ALL THAT. I ALREADY HAVE ONE CABBAGE I PLANTYED RIGHT HERE JUST TO SHOW YA’LL . BUT CABBAGE CAN BE PLANTED IN AUGUST. I’D WAIT FOR BROCOLLI AND ALL THAT IN SEPTEMBER BUT ALSO WE STILL HAVE THE INSECTS OUT RIGHTN NOW SO I HAVE THE CYNOARA TO SPRAY ON ALL THE PLANTS PLUS ON THE CUCUMBERS, I HAVE SOME THRACNOSE, IT’S A DISEASE THEY GET AND IF YOU WANT TO PREVENT IT, YOU CAN DO SO WITH THIS DITHANE, IT’S A FUNGICIDE . ALSO DURING THE FALL MONTHS, YOU WANT TO GET READY FOR GUMBO SEASON RIGHT? WELL THIS IS YOUR ONION TOPS, YOUR SHALLOTS, THESE ARE THE RED ONES WE ALSO HAVE THE WHITES ONES COMING IN LATER. THAT’S GOOD WITH EVERYTHING. AND PLUS WE HAVE THE GARLIC. YOU CAN START PLANTING THAT IN SEPTEMBER, OCTOBER , EVEN NOVEMBER AND THAT ALL GOES GOOD WITH EVERYTHING. BUT STILL FOR THE SUMMER, IM STILL PICKING UP CUCUMBERS RIGHT NOW, BUT THEY GOING TO BE FINISHING UP PRETTY SOON. SO MAKE SURE YOU GET YOUR FALL GARDEN IN LINE.