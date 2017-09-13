Lawrence Handley indicted in August kidnapping case

KLFY Newsroom Published:

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – A suspect in an ongoing kidnapping case has been indicted by a Lafayette Grand Jury.

Lawrence Handley was arrested on August 11th on two counts of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping, one count of online impersonation, and three counts of violating protective orders in the kidnapping of his estranged wife, Schanda Handley on August 6th.

The Grand Jury handed up the indictment on those charges on Wednesday.

If you’ll recall, Schanda Handley would later be found in the back of a van in Baton Rouge after her two kidnappers drowned in the Intracoastal Canal trying to escape.

 

Lawrence Handley remains in custody without bond.

