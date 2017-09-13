Local comic book creators, fans ready for this weekend’s Lafayette Comic-con

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Fans of comic books, movies and other pop culture will have a chance to meet some of their favorite stars and celebrate all things nerdy this weekend in the Hub City.

The Louisiana Comic Con: Lafayette takes place at the Cajundome Convention Center this weekend from September 16th to the 17th.

Thousands are expected for the convention, which is in it’s third year in the Hub City.

Special Guests for this year’s event include Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings, Rudy, The Goonies), Jason David Frank (Power Rangers), WWE Hall of Famer Jake ‘The Snake” Roberts, and many more.

Local comic book creators such as Kody Chamberlain, Brandon Gary and Rob Guillory will also be there promoting their respective works and so will other local artists and vendors.

Tickets are $40 for the weekend of $25 for a day pass, with veteran discount passes and special prices for kid passes also available.

For more information, CLICK HERE.