Local vet performs for vets at VA Clinic

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Veterans of Acadiana can now expect a very different welcoming here at the Veterans Affair Center. The facility is making efforts to raise nearly $4,000 for two separate projects starting with the tune from a trumpet.

United States veteran Gary Edmondson is known for playing his bugle and trumpet for years across Acadiana.

“That’s what really my reward is when I see them dancing, singing, while I’m playing and marching,” Edmondson said.

Every morning for the past two months, he’s played military music for each veteran who walks into the VA clinic in Lafayette.

He said he’ll continue to play as long as he can —– but added that it seems like that may be sooner than later.

But before he hangs it up, he partnered with the veteran affairs clinic to continue providing these tunes for veterans all day long.

“Lester Voyer, U.S. Veteran”: “They don’t have any music or anything and it’s kind of sad. I wish they did play a little music and get a little step in ya,” said veteran Lester Voyer.

The Veteran Affairs Clinic is now raising money to install a sound system in the building so that veterans can listen to music all day. It’s something volunteers and Edmondson say is very important.

“I’ve even seen some of them. They stay and listen to me and I can see them breaking down,” said Edmondson.

If you would like to make a donation, you can send them to the Acadiana Action Coalition of Southwest Louisiana.