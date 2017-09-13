One person of interest in Arnaudville homicide arrested, other released

ST. MARTIN PARISH (KLFY) – The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office has officially made an arrest in the ongoing homicide investigation in Arnaudville.

Toni Trimble Thomas, 32, of Breaux Bridge, was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center after investigators questioned her and her brother, Mark Trimble this afternoon regarding Tuesday evening’s homicide of Ashley Nicole Meche.

Thomas is charged with one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Second Degree Feticide.

According to Major Ginny Higgins, through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the victim’s boyfriend, Mark, had no involvement in the homicide and was released from custody.

Higgins says Trimble has been at the victim’s home earlier in the day, but was not present or involved in the homicide.

A motive for the homicide has not yet been established.

No bond has been set for Thomas at this time.