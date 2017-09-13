Opelousas welcoming tourists through colorful art

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) -Opelousas has a new welcome mat.

A gigantic postcard tourism leaders call the “Welcome to Opelousas “mural…A collaboration with Opelousas, Main Street, Opelousas tourism, local artists and St. Landry Parish Government and schools.

“This mural isn’t just a beautification project. While it serves that purpose, but it also helps to promote our rich culture,” says director of tourism Melanie Lee Lebouef.

Organizers say it’s all a part of economic development.

The beautification projects and revitalization projects that are underway across the city are all in an effort to hold onto the beautiful history of Opelousas.

The mural was painted by 8 local artists and features everything this historic town is about from it farming community including sweet potatoes and crawfish to Creole and Cajun music.

When I do artwork, it’s with the landscape of the beauty of St. Landry parish, says Kat Cart Guidroz of Talented Visual Arts.

And now as the city approaches its tri-centennial in 2020, tourism leaders have captured the city’s past present and future in an incredible mural.

The mural is located at the city’s Historic Delta Grand Theatre on Market Street across from the Courthouse Square.

Art instructor Cindy Pitre, who served as designer and art director of the project says it was a joint effort by many talented people.

“Some of us are also professional artists as well as educators so a variety of high schools and middle schools, a variety of students participated and each letter was done by a different group and my students at Opelousas Catholic did USA,” Pitre explains.

Lee says store fronts and walls of historic buildings in Downtown Opelousas display dynamic artwork by local artists, students, and the community to create a vibrant fusion of commercial and fine artwork that promotes the 2020 tri-centennial of Opelousas that organizers hope will ignite economic development.

She adds the project is supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts administered by the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

Additional support was provided through an Everybody Walk grant, through America Walks which promotes walking and walkable communities.