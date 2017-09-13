Persons of interest wanted in Arnaudville homicide in custody

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Toni Trimble, Mark Trimble. (Photo Credit: St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office)

ARNAUDVILLE, LA (KLFY) – Two people wanted in a homicide investigation in Arnaudville have been located.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputies located Mark Trimble, 29, in the Loreauville area this morning with assistance from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A short time later, Toni Trimble, a.k.a. Toni Trimble Thomas was also located in the bayou Fuselier area of St. Martin Parish.

Both are currently in custody of the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Major Ginny Higgins says Mark Trimble has been identified as the boyfriend of Ashley Nicole Meche, the victim of Tuesday evening’s homicide.

Higgins adds that Toni Trimble Thomas has been identified as Mark Trimble’s sister.

The cause of death has been determined to be a stabbing.

The investigation remains ongoing.

 

