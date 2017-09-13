Recall petition filed against Kaplan Police Chief

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Chief Boyd Adams. (Photo Credit: Louisiana State Police)

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) – A recall petition has been filed to oust Kaplan Police Chief Boyd Adams.

The Secretary of State’s office received the recall petition on Wednesday.

State police arrested Adams earlier this week on theft charges and malfeasance in office.

He was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail and posted bail.

Detectives say Adams was unable to provide receipts of records documenting his use of over $19,000 of police department funds.

Investigators say they determined that he used nearly $7,000 of that amount for personal purposes.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s