Recall petition filed against Kaplan Police Chief

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) – A recall petition has been filed to oust Kaplan Police Chief Boyd Adams.

The Secretary of State’s office received the recall petition on Wednesday.

State police arrested Adams earlier this week on theft charges and malfeasance in office.

He was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail and posted bail.

Detectives say Adams was unable to provide receipts of records documenting his use of over $19,000 of police department funds.

Investigators say they determined that he used nearly $7,000 of that amount for personal purposes.