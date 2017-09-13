Scott Police seeking 2 theft suspects

SCOTT, LA. (KLFY) – Scott Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two theft suspects.

Chief Chad Leger says on Monday, September 11th, just before 6:20 p.m., two black females entered a business on Cameron Street and took at least $100 of merchandise without paying.

The older of the two women was seen by witnesses wearing a red shirt and walking with a limp and stuffing merchandise into a large handbag.

The younger woman was seen walking out of the store with bottles of alcoholic drinks that still had the theft prevention cap on them.

Chief Leger says the two women have been reported stealing from the business on at least one prior occasion.

Anyone with information on the identities of these two women is asked to call Scott Police.