2 suspects in St. Martinville shooting arrested, one still at large

ST. MARTINVILLE, LA (KLFY) – Officers have made two arrests in connection to a shooting that took place on Sunday afternoon.

Following an investigation into the shooting, which happened in the 200 block of Honore Street, authorities have arrested Amber James, 24, and Isaiah Alexcee, 17, both of St. Martinville.

James is charged with one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Alexcee is charged with one count of Illegal Discharge of a Firearm.

Both were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

Authorities say and active arrest warrant is still pending for a third suspect, Brandon Jones, 31, of St. Martinville.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact St. Martinville Police.

 

