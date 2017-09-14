Alexandria Police officer arrested; accused of illegal activity in office

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office have arrested an Alexandria Police Officer for illegal drug offenses among other charges while on duty.

A spokesperson for Louisiana State Police says that in August LSP AFO received information about criminal activity involving Officer Kenneth Seth Thomas.

Further investigation revealed that Thomas had engaged in illegal activities by having sex with at least one woman while on-duty, and distributing illegal drugs.

Thomas was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and was charged with malfeasance in office, distribution of a CDS I (controlled dangerous substance), and possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS I (controlled dangerous substance).

The spokesperson says that the investigation is still ongoing.