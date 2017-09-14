Alexandria Police officer arrested; accused of illegal activity in office

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Kenneth Seth Thomas. Photo Credit: Louisiana State Police

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office have arrested an Alexandria Police Officer for illegal drug offenses among other charges while on duty.

A spokesperson for  Louisiana State Police says that in August LSP AFO received information about criminal activity involving Officer Kenneth Seth Thomas.

Further investigation revealed that Thomas had engaged in illegal activities by having sex with at least one woman while on-duty, and distributing illegal drugs.

Thomas was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and was charged with malfeasance in office, distribution of a CDS I (controlled dangerous substance), and possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS I (controlled dangerous substance).

The spokesperson says that the investigation is still ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s