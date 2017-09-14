Downtown Lafayette hosting PARK(ing) Day Friday

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – On Friday, September 15th, the Lafayette Consolidated Government, along with ReCover Acadiana, Downtown Development Authority, Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, Downtown Lafayette Restaurant and Bar Association (DLRBA), is hosting a local version of the nationwide event known as PARK(ing) Day.

During the event, more than a dozen local businesses and volunteer organizations will transform metered parking spaces into “PARK(ing)” spaces, or temporary public places.

Officials say this is intended to demonstrate alternative and interesting uses for parking spots, such as mini-parks, art installations or greenspaces.

Cydra Wingerter with LCG says the PARK(ing) spaces will be sprinkled along the downtown arteries and near the sponsoring businesses.

In order to capture the most pedestrian traffic, Wingerter says the event is being held in conjunction with the kick-off of the fall season of Downtown Alive!

By enhancing the approximate 110-square-foot spaces, PARK(ing) Day participants will temporarily makeover one or more downtown parking spaces:

Abell Crozier

Architects Southwest

Designing Women of Acadiana

Downtown Development Authority

Downtown Faith Alliance

Genterie Supply Co.

Jefferson Street Pub

Krewe de Canailles

Lafayette Science Museum

Legends

Legends Annex/DTA!

Nitetown

Pamplona Tapas

Phillyana

Right Angle

Tsunami

As an additional incentive to create beautiful and creative public spaces, participants will also be competing for the Most Creative, Best on a Budget, Best Overall or People’s Choice PARK(ing) space.

This is a family-friendly event and residents of all ages are invited to visit the PARK(ing) spaces between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on September 15.

The winners will be announced during DTA!

For more information visit parkingday.org.