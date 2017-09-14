Former Delcambre clerk found not guilty of stealing city funds

KLFY Newsroom Published:

DELCAMBRE, LA. (KLFY) – A former Delcambre town clerk has been found not guilty of stealing money from the city.

Lela Gayle Stelly was accused of stealing more than $30,000 from the town.

It took the jury about 50 minutes to decide on the not guilty verdict.

Stelly served as Delcambre’s town clerk from 2010 to 2013.

She resigned in November of 2013, amid an investigation of missing town funds.

Stelly took the stand this week at trial and said she did not take any money from the town of Delcambre.

Multiple witnesses took the stand, as well as former Delcambre Mayor Carol Broussard.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s