Former Delcambre clerk found not guilty of stealing city funds

DELCAMBRE, LA. (KLFY) – A former Delcambre town clerk has been found not guilty of stealing money from the city.

Lela Gayle Stelly was accused of stealing more than $30,000 from the town.

It took the jury about 50 minutes to decide on the not guilty verdict.

Stelly served as Delcambre’s town clerk from 2010 to 2013.

She resigned in November of 2013, amid an investigation of missing town funds.

Stelly took the stand this week at trial and said she did not take any money from the town of Delcambre.

Multiple witnesses took the stand, as well as former Delcambre Mayor Carol Broussard.