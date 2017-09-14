Investigation launched at LSU fraternity house after death of 18-year-old

Samantha Morgan, WAFB Published:
(Photo Credit: WAFB)

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) – A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office, Maxwell Gruver was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle from the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house. He was later pronounced dead.

Officials with LSU say the incident happened sometime Wednesday night.

The LSU Police Department is conducting the investigation.

The cause of death has not been released. However, an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as soon as it becomes available.

