KLFY Athlete of the Week: Acadiana High running back Ziggy Francis

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – When Ziggy Francis gets the ball for the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams… he usually doesn’t go down easy.

Francis made sure that held true against the Ruston Bearkats in week 2.

The Rams won that game, 28-6, improving to 2-0

Francis rushed for 217 yards and scored 2 touchdowns.

A performance worthy of this week’s KLFY Athlete of the Week.

Francis knows a performance like that doesn’t get done without the help of his teammates.

“It’s great and playing with an offensive line like this, too. They do a great job, and it makes my job easier. They have big blocks,” Francis said

That O-line dominates for Francis, who is well aware of his role on this team

“Pretty much as a leader… not only on my group but for the whole team, ya know,” Francis explained.

“He’s a solid kid, a 3-year starter for us, he gives his all every time out there, and we count on him,” said head football coach Ted Davidson.

Ziggy and the rams visit Carencro on Friday night in a cross-town rival matchup.