Lafayette Second Harvest, Associated Grocers stuffing a truck, filling a need, helping Harvey victims

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) – Nearly 300,000 pounds of food was delivered to Lafayette’s Second Harvest Food Bank through Associated Grocer’s “Stuff-a-Truck-Fill-a-Need” campaign.

It’s the second donation made by Associated Grocers for Second Harvest to distribute to Hurricane Harvey victims in southwest Louisiana and Texas.

For the past 2 weeks, Associated Grocer shoppers could make donations at the register for food and relief supplies.

Today’s truck load of supplies included things like tuna, peanut butter, and bottled water.

Second Harvest says they’ll get the items out to victims as soon as possible.

“We need all the donations we can get, but we also need volunteers and associated grocers sent a team here to actually help us sort through the donations so we can get them out as quickly as possible,” said food sourcing specialist Natasha Curley.

The Stuff-a-Truck-Fill-a-Need campaign runs until September 30th.