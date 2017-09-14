Now is as good a time as ever to sign-up for a library card in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Libraries have gone through several changes lately.

The old rows of books have a new look —- and programs have fallen in-line with technology.

There’s no better time than now to tap into the resources that local libraries offer.

The Lafayette parish library joins the nationwide campaign touting September as “library card” sign up month.

Community services coordinator Emma Guillory says the Lafayette public library system works to make sure its libraries have a substantial educational impact on the community.

“There’s something for all ages whether they’re learning to read and building their literacy skills. It’s so important to start young as we can to get them to love the library the way we do, and then they’ll really be set on a path for educational success,” Guillory explains.

About 1,000 patrons from different age groups frequent the Lafayette Library’s Main branch alone.

“We always suggest to people to come and see. Maybe it’s not what you expect. We have Storytime for babies from the time they are basically sitting up and you can hold them up on your lap. They can come and do a “Lap Sit.” We sing. We play games. We tell stories. We have toddler time for the older kids. We have “Story Castle” and Storytime. We have “Pajama Storytime,” says Guillory.

Guillory says the Lafayette Library System partners with local educators and school librarians to learn how the public library can help students achieve.

“Sometimes we have science classes come in and where students need to write that first research paper. This is a great place to come. We will set up your students and teach them both online and print resources. Plus, we’ll teach them how to use the library to their best success,” says Guillory

Plus for the National Library Card Sign-Up Month, they have special library cards.