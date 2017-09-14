Port Barre woman booked for indecent behavior with a juvenile

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Lainnie Benoit, 33. (Photo Credit: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office)

PORT BARRE, LA. (KLFY) – A Port Barre woman has been arrested after Deputies say they received a complaint that she had been engaging in sexual activities with a male juvenile.

On Monday, September 11th, the St. Landy Parish Sheriff’s Office received the complaint in regards to Lainnie Benoit, 33, of Port Barre.

On September 13th, Benoit was interviewed by detectives and she admitted that the juvenile in question stayed at her home in Port Barre for over a week with her and her children.

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, Benoit stated that her and the minor began engaging in the acts after the third or fourth day.

Detectives also interviewed the minor, who also admitted to the act.

Benoit was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on a Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile charge.

Sheriff Guidroz, added, “Parents need to ask the hard questions to their children to safeguard their well being.  Studies show that when an adult preys on our youth and has inappropriate sexual relations with them, it has a lasting effect.”

