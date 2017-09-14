Ragin’ Cajun athletes reaching out and helping Harvey victims

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Thousands of Hurricane Harvey victims had to leave their homes and go to shelters.

This past weekend several Ragin’ Cajun athletes decided to give back to the Texas community.

“Hurricanes come to us here in Louisiana we understand how important it is to get the help afterward and for any of our Louisiana kids it was a no brainer they’re like heck yeah let’s go,” said UL Women’s volleyball coach Heather Mazeitis Fontenot.

While the Ragin’ Cajun volleyball team was in Houston Texas this past weekend for the Rice Invitational, they took their spare time to give back to the victims of Harvey.

“Four of our kids worked directly with FEMA helping people fill out forms and the rest of our team as well as our staff and our trainers, we all worked in the George R. Brown Center sorting clothes, helping people find clothes in their size. We made care packages for over 800 families out in the community,” Fontenot said.

And women’s volley ball wasn’t the only team to help out.

Cajun soccer coach Scot Weiland and the team headed for Beaumont to play Lamar.

The team had been gathering items throughout the week knowing they would want to help Harvey victims while in the area.

So we had packed up a whole compartment on the bus and it was pretty awesome for us to roll up in our big old bus and the girls all got out and delivered some much needed supplies to the people in Beaumont,” Weiland said.