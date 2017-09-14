St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office discusses juvenile sex offenders

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office says a Port Barre woman admitted she had sex with an underage male juvenile.

The woman is 33-year-old is Lainnie Benoit.

She is now one of over 200 juvenile sex offenders in St. Landry Parish.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says you can’t prevent these cases but it is about how it is handled in the aftermath.

“What’s happening and what is causing this to come out more is the cell phones” says Guidroz.

In 2017, it is no secret that you can access almost anything online. There are pros of social media and texting but also cons.

“75% of all sex offenders use social networking websites to find and meet their victims,” says Sex Offender Officer Mike Swallows.

Unfortunately the problem is not one-sided.

Sometimes juveniles make the mistake as well.

“We do see a lot of a lot of sexting. Kids sending inappropriate pictures of themselves,” says Guidroz.

The sheriff’s office does have a site where sex offenders in St. Landry Parish have to sign up.

Guidroz says this is a resource that parents should use.

In addition to keeping close tabs on what their kids are posting.

He says offenders usually think time makes these offenses heal, but it is important to have a watchful eye.

“A lot of times the memory is not erased but the conversation is,” says Guidroz.