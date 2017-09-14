State Police update fatal I-10 crash between Welsh and Lacassine

JENNINGS, LA. (KLFY) – State Police have released more details on Wednesday evening’s fatal crash on I-10 between Welsh and Lacassine.

The crash claimed the lives of 3 people and seriously injured 2 others after a vehicle crossed the median and struck another head-on.

Troopers responded to the scene just after 5:00 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 Mazda 3 was traveling east on I-10 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed the median and struck a 2017 Ram heavy duty truck pulling a trailer westbound.

Sargent James Anderson with State Police Troop D says three people in the Mazda were pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson Davis Parish Coroner’s Office, while a forth passenger was transported from the scene with serious injuries.

Their names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the truck, identified as Paul Albert, 56, of Lafayette, was transported from the scene by the air ambulance to Lafayette General Hospital with serious injuries.

Anderson says I-10 West was closed at the scene for about 2 ½ hours as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 17 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths in 2017.