The search for Daisy Lynn Landry continues in Lafayette

By Published:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The search for Daisy Lynn Landry continues. Several non-profit and volunteer organizations have led searches since Landry went missing on May 25th.

On August 9th Malik Sheron Davis, a suspect in Landry’s disappearance, was indicted for 2nd-degree murder.

At the time of the indictment, John Mowell, a spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, said deputies were still working the case but Landry had not been found.

Before Hurricane Harvey hit, Cajun Coast Search and Rescue followed their dogs and ended up around the Camelia Bridge in Lafayette.

Commander Toney Wade says six different dogs brought the search groups to the same area.

“You are more likely to get struck by lightning holding the winning lottery ticket than six dogs being wrong. I mean it’s just not gonna happen,” says Wade.

Wade isn’t certain if it is Daisy Lynn, but he says someone is definitely out there.

“We do know that there is somebody there. Whoever it is. If the Landry’s can’t get a closure on the case then someone else can get closure,” says Wade.

The search and rescue team plans on searching again on Sunday. Wade says he has stayed in close contact with the Landry family throughout the search.

“Everybody’s pretty much come to the conclusion that she is deceased, and I think the mission now is recovery.

They just want her home that way they can give her proper burial and have closure for the family themselves,” says Wade.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s