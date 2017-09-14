UL receives high rankings for its Petroleum Engineering Department

LAFAYETTE La. (KLFY) – When it comes to the Petroleum Engineering Department at The University of Louisiana, they are one of the best.

CEOWorld recently ranked the department 13th in the world and 7th in the United States as part of the online business, finance and technology magazine’s “World’s best universities for oil, gas, and petroleum engineering in 2017″ list.

“We have a private school atmosphere in a public school, so it works good for us,” says petroleum engineering student Christopher Moore.

The universities and their departments across the world were rated on a number of factors including academic reputation, job placement rate, and global reputation and influence.

“We produce quality students who are well trained and will not be fired,” says department head Dr. Fathi Boukadi.

Boukadi says because UL is located in the heart of oil country, it is added advantage to the petroleum engineering students.

“The location is extremely important to getting hands on experience in labs and with service companies,” Boukadi explains.

Moore adds:”If you are a petroleum engineering student this is the place for you.”

Dr. Boukadi says UL is pleased with the school’s national ranking, but they hope to move up going forward.

“We want to be number 1, we will not let down,” Boukadi promises.