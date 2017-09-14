Victims in fatal I-10 crash in Jeff Davis Parish identified as Turkish nationals

Related Coverage State Police update fatal I-10 crash between Welsh and Lacassine

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH (KLFY) – State Police have identified the victims in Wednesday evening’s fatal crash on I-10 between Welsh and Lacassine as Turkish nationals.

Sargent James Anderson with State Police Troop D says the Mazda that crossed the median was driven by 21-year-old Tugbanur Karatas.

Karatas was accompanied by two female passengers and a third male passenger.

Anderson says 22-year-old Ozge Nur Mollaahmetoglu and 21-year-old Didem Deniz, were killed in the crash.

25-year-old Faith Turhan, was transported from the scene with serious injuries.

Anderson adds that all of the occupants in the vehicle had U.S. visas.

The crash remains under investigation.