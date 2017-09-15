2017 Week 3 Faust Phenom and Other scores

Cade Broussard of the daunting St Thomas More defense received the daunting honors as this week’s Faust Phenom.

He along with the rest of the Cougar crew pitched their 3rd straight shutout with a 35-0 victory over Plaquemine.

Broussard had one interception in the game.

Other Scores

Crowley 28, Cecilia 25

Sulphur 22, Byrd 9

St. Martinville 51, Comeaux 14, (Played Thursday)

Opelousas 27, Vinton 14

Beau Chene 27, Pine Prairie 26

Kinder 21, Breaux Bridge 14

Northside 20, Lake Charles College Prep 17 (Played on Thursday)

Notre Dame 44, Teurlings Catholic 7

Jeanerette 22, Abbeville 20

Opelousas Catholic 26, Port Barre 6

Jennings 26, DeRidder 6

Iowa 42, Sam Houston 14

Welsh 51, Loreauville 7

Washington-Marion 30, Ville Platte 0

Northwest 54, West St. Mary 0 (Played on Thursday)

Catholic High of New Iberia 56, St. Thomas Aquinas 17

Sacred Heart 42, Basile 14